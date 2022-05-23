Donaldson was placed on the COVID-19 injured list for an undisclosed reason Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Donaldson hasn't yet tested positive for COVID-19 but is away from the team since he's experiencing symptoms, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. A timetable for the 36-year-old's return depends on whether he tests positive for the virus, but Marwin Gonzalez and Gleyber Torres will likely see increased playing time while Donaldson is sidelined.