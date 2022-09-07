Donaldson was placed on the paternity list Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Donaldson has been in a bit of a slump over the last week and a half, hitting just .143 with a double, two runs, an RBI, five walks and nine strikeouts over his last nine games. He'll now spend a few days away from the team following the birth of his child. DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza are candidates to fill in at third base in Donaldson's absence, while Miguel Andujar will serve as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins.