Donaldson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, four runs and three RBI in a 13-4 victory against Oaklandon on Thursday.

The bottom five in New York's order combined to go 12-for-25 with seven RBI in the rout, and Donaldson was at the forefront with a trio each of hits and runs batted in. The veteran third baseman had been struggling mightily entering the contest, going 6-for-44 (.136 average) over his previous 13 games. Donaldson's 12 homers on the campaign are disappointing give than he hit 26 long balls last season, but he's picked up 25 doubles, just one shy of his total last year.