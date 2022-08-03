Donaldson went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to Seattle.

Donaldson sent Anthony Rizzo home on a double in the fourth, then came around to score later that inning thanks to a Jose Trevino home run. Donaldson launched a two-run homer of his own in the sixth inning that scored Matt Carpenter and tied the game at six. The third baseman is up to 10 homers on the year. Donaldson struggled in his last eight appearances in July, going 2-for-28, but is 3-for-6 in two games to start August.