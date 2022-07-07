Donaldson went 2-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 16-0 victory over the Pirates.

Donaldson was all over the score sheet in Wednesday's blowout win. He launched a solo homer in the sixth inning, then sent Aaron Hicks home on a sac fly in the eighth. The third baseman came around to score again in the ninth on a Kyle Higashioka single. Donaldson has four hits in his last four games, but has also struck out five times during that span, something that has plagued him as he has more strikeouts than hits on the year. He has a .226 batting average on the season to go along with seven homers.