Donaldson's (hamstring) rehab assignment is imminent, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic on Tuesday.
Boone also noted that Donaldson will be an everyday player for the Yanks when he does return. Donaldson's right hamstring seemingly has been a non-issue for a little while now, but he had a setback recently when he sliced his thumb in a mishap at home. It's not clear how many rehab games Donaldson might require before being activated.
