Donaldson (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it's possible Donaldson will be ready to return early next week for the team's series in Seattle, but more likely it will be next weekend in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Donaldson has been sidelined since early April with a right hamstring strain. He encountered a couple setbacks along the way, first when he had to be pulled off an initial rehab assignment when the hamstring flared up and more recently when he sliced his thumb in a mishap at home. Donaldson is expected to be an everyday player when he rejoins the Yankees.