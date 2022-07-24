Donaldson will sit Sunday versus the Orioles.
Donaldson will get a breather after he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's loss. DJ LeMahieu will start at third base while Joey Gallo enters the lineup in left field after some shuffling and will bat ninth in the series finale.
More News
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: On bench for matinee•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Unavailable with hand injury•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Suffers hand injury•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Receives breather Thursday•