The Yankees returned Donaldson from his rehab assignment Thursday.
Though this move ends Donaldson's current rehab assignment, it won't result in him being activated from the injured list. The veteran third baseman suffered a setback in a minor-league contest while trying to work his way back from a right hamstring strain, and he's awaiting the results of a subsequent MRI. It's not yet clear how much additional time Donaldson will miss as a result of the setback.
