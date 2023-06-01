Donaldson was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Donaldson first injured his right hamstring back in early April and aggravated the injury on his initial rehab assignment. Things went smoother during his more recent rehab games, though, and he's ready to rejoin the Yankees' lineup. Manager Aaron Boone has said that Donaldson will be an everyday player, although it's possible he'll receive extra days off initially following a long layoff.
More News
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: On track to return this weekend•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Moving rehab to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Will be evaluated Sunday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Rehab assignment imminent•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Sliced thumb delays rehab•