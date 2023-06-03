Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

Donaldson welcomed himself back with his first multi-homer game since 2021. The third baseman has played in just six games due to a hamstring injury, but he is expected to be an everyday player. In every season that he has played at least 100 games, Donaldson has hit 20 or more homers. Having already missed 53 games, he might not reach those numbers, but his power stroke should help fantasy managers when he is in the lineup.