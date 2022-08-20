site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-josh-donaldson-scratched-with-stomach-bug | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Scratched with stomach bug
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Donaldson was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays due to a stomach bug, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Estevan Florial was added to the lineup with Oswaldo Cabrera shifting from right field to third base. Donaldson should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read