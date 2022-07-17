Donaldson will sit Sunday against the Red Sox.
Donaldson will get a breather after he went 1-for-5 with an RBI and run scored in his first game back Saturday following a minor hand injury. DJ LeMahieu will start at third base while Matt Carpenter enters the lineup at designated hitter and will bat fifth in the series finale.
