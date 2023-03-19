Donaldson went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts Saturday in a Grapefruit League contest against the Blue Jays.

It has not been a strong exhibition season for Donaldson, as the hitless effort sees the former MVP drop his slash to .200/.310/.360 in Grapefruit League play. The 37-year-old is expected to open the year as the primary third baseman for the Yankees, but with several quality infield options -- and Donaldson's poor play in 2022 -- his hold on that job is precarious.