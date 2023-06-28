Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics.

Donaldson accounted for the Yankees' offense against one of his former teams, but the rest of his teammates didn't do much. The third baseman was benched for three consecutive games versus the Rangers over the weekend, but he's expected to maintain a starting role at third base. He's hardly earned it with a .132/.200/.441 slash line, seven homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored and no doubles through 75 plate appearances this season, though there's still clearly some power in his bat on the rare occasion he makes contact. Donaldson is also striking out at a 29.3 percent rate, his worst mark since a 14-game cup of coffee in 2010.