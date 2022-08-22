Donaldson (illness) is starting at third base and batting fifth Monday against the Mets.
Donaldson will return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a stomach ailment. The 36-year-old currently owns a four-game hit streak, batting .250 with a grand slam over that stretch.
