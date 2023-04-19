Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Tuesday's game against the Angels that Donaldson (hamstring) is still dealing with tightness and will be evaluated Wednesday before a decision is made on his return, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Donaldson went 1-for-3 for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday before being replaced by Delvin Perez. The infielder has a chance to return to the Yankees on Wednesday, but if he's still feeling tightness in his right hamstring, it's likely the club will wait a day or two before adding him back to the roster.
