Donaldson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Donaldson will get a breather after he manned third base for each of the Yankees' three games in the team's season-opening series with the Giants, during which he went a collective 2-for-11 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run. Though he remains the team's preferred option at the hot corner, Donaldson will likely be subject to at least one or two days off per week while the Yankees rotate leadoff man DJ LeMahieu across three infield spots.