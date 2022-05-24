Donaldson is still battling flu-like symptoms Tuesday, but he's tested negative for COVID-19, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The fact that he's negative for COVID-19 suggests that Donaldson won't miss too much more time, but he'll be absent at least for Tuesday's game against Baltimore. He also has a one-game suspension hanging over his head when he returns, a punishment which stems from inappropriate comments he made to Tim Anderson on Saturday, but he plans to appeal, so he'll likely be in the lineup whenever he's activated.