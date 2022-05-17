Donaldson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's win over the Orioles.

The 36-year-old launched a solo homer off Felix Bautista in the top of the ninth inning, also adding two singles and a walk earlier in the game. The long ball was Donaldson's fifth of the year and third in his last five contests. Over that stretch, he has batted .381 with seven RBI, adding a double on top of the homers. Donaldson has performed well in the early part of his first season with the Yankees, posting a .246/.358/.439 slash line with five homers and 14 RBI over 114 at-bats this season.