Donaldson (illness) was transferred to the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Friday, retroactive to May 24.

Donaldson spent the last few days on the COVID-19 IL, but he continued to test negative for the virus despite exhibiting flu-like symptoms. However, he's also dealing with a shoulder injury that will force him to miss at least another week. Once the 36-year-old is deemed healthy enough to return, it's possible he'll be forced to miss at least one matchup since he's been issued a one-game suspension due to inappropriate comments he made to Tim Anderson last weekend. However, Donaldson is appealing the suspension. DJ LeMahieu (wrist) has missed the last four games, so Marwin Gonzalez has served as the starting third baseman recently.