Donaldson (hamstring) has been upping the intensity of his workouts, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
It's not clear whether Donaldson has tested out his hamstring with any running yet, but he appears to be making progress. The hope is that he'll be ready for activation when his 10 days are up.
