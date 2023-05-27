Donaldson (hamstring) is slated to be evaluated after playing in a minor-league game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, per the Associated Press.

Donaldson has already played in two contests with the Triple-A club during his current rehab assignment, going 1-for-6 with two walks, two strikeouts and a run. He played third base in the first game and DH in the second before getting a scheduled day off Saturday. Donaldson is expected to be back in the RailRiders' lineup Sunday before the organization evaluates his progress. It's possible that he could be activated from the IL and rejoin the Yankees during the team's series that starts Monday in Seattle, though it's previously been indicated that the third baseman is more likely to return next weekend to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles.