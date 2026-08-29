The Yankees reinstated Fried (elbow) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Boston.

Fried landed on the injured list Aug. 17 with a bone bruise in his left elbow but is now set to return to action after a minimum-length absence. He never appeared in a rehab game during his time on the IL but threw four simulated innings in a live batting practice session Monday, so the Yankees may not have too harsh of a restriction, if any, placed on him during his first start back. Justin Topa was DFA'd in a corresponding move.