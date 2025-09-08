Fried (16-5) yielded three runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Blue Jays.

Fried gave up a pair of runs in the second inning and another in the third but finished his outing with four scoreless frames. In his first three starts of August, Fried coughed up 15 runs in 15 frames. However, he's since turned in four straight quality starts and dropped his season ERA back down to 3.02. The veteran southpaw has produced a 1.67 ERA with a 22:9 across 27 frames over his last four appearances. Fried is lined up to start in Boston next weekend.