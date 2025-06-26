Fried (10-2) earned the win against the Reds on Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

Fried became the first pitcher to reach 10 wins this season, generating 19 whiffs on 106 pitches while recording his fifth consecutive quality start. He has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in 16 of his 17 outings and has completed at least seven frames eight times. The southpaw ranks second in the majors with a 1.92 ERA to go along with a 0.94 WHIP and 104:21 K:BB across 108 innings. He's slated to face the Blue Jays on the road next week.