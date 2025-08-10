Fried (12-5) took the loss Sunday against the Astros, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

It was another shaky outing from Fried, who's stumbled to a 6.00 ERA over his last seven starts (36 innings). The left-hander still sports a 2.94 ERA on the season with a 1.10 WHIP and 135:36 K:BB across 24 starts (144 innings). Fried will look to right the ship in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in St. Louis.