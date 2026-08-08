Yankees' Max Fried: Fans seven in no-decision

Fried did not factor into Friday's decision against Atlanta, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven across 6.1 scoreless innings.

Fried got into a bit of hot water in the first inning after allowing three Atlanta batters on base, though he managed to escape the inning unscathed. He allowed just two more baserunners over the rest of his outing, generating 14 whiffs on 90 pitches (57 strikes), though he came away with the no-decision as both teams failed to score until the eighth inning. It was Fried's first quality start since coming off the IL in late July, and the 32-year-old southpaw has a 2.88 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 81.1 innings this season. His next start is lined up for next week at home against the Mariners.