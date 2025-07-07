Fried (11-2) earned the win against the Mets on Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.

Fried cruised through four innings before allowing two runs during a 25-pitch fifth frame and was removed in the sixth after hitting Brandon Nimmo, who later came around to score. He logged five straight quality starts in a stellar June but has failed to do so in either of his July outings. Even so, the recently announced All-Star now leads the majors with 11 wins, sporting a 2.27 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 111:24 K:BB across 119 innings. He lines up for a tough home matchup with the Cubs next weekend.