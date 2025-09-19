Fried (18-5) picked up the win Thursday against the Orioles, allowing three hits and one walk in seven shutout innings. He struck out 13.

Fried had Baltimore out of sorts, tying a career high with 13 punchouts while inducing an incredible 28 whiffs. It was the second time this season that the All-Star southpaw racked up double-digit strikeouts, and he pitched at least seven innings for the fourth time in his last five outings. Through 188.1 innings, Fried boasts a 2.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 182:49 K:BB. His next appearance could be his final regular-season start, which is tentatively set to come against a White Sox club with a paltry .611 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of September.