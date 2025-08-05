Fried took a no-decision Monday against the Rangers, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

After a phenomenal start to his campaign, Fried has begun to struggle quite a bit of late. The All-Star left-hander has walked multiple batters in four straight starts, and he's surrendered at least three runs in five of his last six outings. With a shaky 5.81 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across his last 31 frames during that latter period, Fried will be looking to get back on track at home this weekend in a tough matchup versus the Astros.