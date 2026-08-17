Yankees' Max Fried: Shuffled to injured list

Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a left elbow bone bruise. The move is retroactive to Friday.

Fried last pitched Thursday against Seattle, when he gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings and was scheduled to take the bump Wednesday. However, he'll miss at least his next few turns through the rotation and will be eligible for activation by the end of August. It remains to be seen whether the southpaw will be cleared to return after missing the minimum, as this is the same issue that forced him to miss just over two months earlier this year.