Fried (15-5) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings to earn the win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Fried has strung together three straight quality starts after opening August in poor form. Over those last three starts, he's given up two runs while posting an 18:8 K:BB across 20 innings. The southpaw trimmed his ERA to 2.98 and also has a 1.11 WHIP and 159:45 K:BB through 169 innings over 28 starts this season. Fried will get a big test in his next start, which is projected to be at home versus the Blue Jays this weekend.