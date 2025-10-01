Fried pitched 6.1 shutout innings during Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox, giving up four hits and three walks while collecting six strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision.

The 31-year-old lefty pitched his way out of a couple of jams in the fourth and fifth innings to keep the Sox off the scoreboard through six. However, MLB's highest-scoring offense wasn't able to replicate its regular-season success against Garrett Crochet, forcing Fried to settle for a no-decision in his first postseason appearance as a Yankee after Luke Weaver gave up two runs following Fried's removal in the seventh. If New York can come back to take the series from Boston, Fried will presumably get the call to start against Toronto in Game 2 of the ALDS on Sunday.