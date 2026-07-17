Yankees' Max Fried: Will make at least two rehab starts

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Fried (elbow) will make at least two rehab starts before a decision will be made on his activation from the 15-day injured list, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Fried's first rehab start is Friday, and he'll be limited to around 50 pitches. He'll then make another start next week before the Yankees determine if the left-hander is ready to return to the rotation. Fried hasn't pitched since May 13 due to a bone bruise in his left elbow. Prior to going down, Fried posted a 3.21 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB across 61.2 innings this season.