King earned a save with 1.1 perfect innings against Toronto on Monday.

After the Blue Jays rallied for four runs in the bottom of eighth, King was summoned to put out the fire with two outs and a runner on second. He induced a groundout to end the frame, then stayed around for the ninth, during which he retired the side on 10 pitches. The successful outing earned King his third save, all of which have required him to get more than three outs. While it may be inaccurate to name King the Yankees' primary closer, he is as much in the mix as any of the team's relievers -- since April 27, he's notched three saves, Wandy Peralta has picked up two, two others have one apiece and Clay Holmes has zero.