King earned a hold against Cleveland on Friday, completing three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and struck out eight.

King dominated Guardians batters over his three frames, inducing 12 swinging strikes and fanning eight of the 10 batters he faced -- including the final seven. The right-hander has pitched at least two innings in all but one of his appearances this season and has registered two holds along with one save. King has posted a 0.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB across 10.2 innings on the campaign.