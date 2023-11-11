Beverley (neck) participated in a scrimmage during Saturday's practice session, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Beverley exited Friday's game against the Pistons due to neck pain, but his participation in the 76ers' scrimmage a day later is encouraging. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Sunday against Indiana.
