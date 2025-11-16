George (knee) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

George has yet to make his season debut after undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery in July, though he is seemingly trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's game against the Clippers. The Sixers are expected to provide an update on his status for Monday's contest by Sunday night. The veteran forward is coming off an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign in which he appeared in just 41 regular-season games, during which he averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting just 43.0 percent from the field in 32.5 minutes per game.