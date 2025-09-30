Maxey (finger) has been a full go at training camp, Adam Aaronson of Philly Voice reports.

Maxey hasn't played since March 4 due to a lower back sprain and a sprained right finger, but there was no mention of either injury at Media Day, which suggests that he's been 100 percent for quite some time. With both Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) hobbling at the start of training camp, Maxey is likely to soak up a ton of usage in the early going.