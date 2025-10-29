Maxey amassed 39 points (11-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 47 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 overtime win over the Wizards.

Maxey led all players in points and assists, recording his first double-double of the season. The star point guard wasn't highly efficient from three-point range but got to the charity stripe often, falling just short of his third game with at least 40 points through four regular-season contests. Over that span, he's averaging 37.5 points, 8.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 43.0 minutes per game.