Maxey tallied 27 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 125-112 loss to Detroit.

Friday broke Maxey's seven-game streak of scoring 30-plus points, but the All-Star guard still managed to pace the 76ers in a game that saw Philadelphia down by as many as 34 points. Maxey is averaging a career-best 27.8 points per game this season. Still, since the beginning of January, that number has jumped to 30.2 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting, along with 7.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 39.1 minutes per contest.