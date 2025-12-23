Edgecombe (illness) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Edgecombe was added to the injury report earlier Tuesday due to an illness, and the Sixers won't be taking any risks with their highly-touted rookie. Players like Jared McCain, Justin Edwards and Jabari Walker could see more minutes with Edgecombe out. The rookie out of Baylor will aim to return for Friday's contest against the Bulls.