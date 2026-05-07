Edgecombe produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Edgecombe has been playing well through the first two games of this series, totaling 29 points on 11-for-24 shooting to go with five triples and five dimes. He'll need to stay hot in Game 3 to give Philly their best chance of avoiding an 0-3 deficit.