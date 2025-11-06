default-cbs-image
Edgecombe racked up seven points (3-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 132-121 loss to Cleveland.

Edgecombe posted season-lows in points and field goals made Wednesday, and was unable to make a three-pointer. Despite the lackluster performance, Edgecombe is still having a phenomenal rookie season, averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebonds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.3 threes made, so look for him to bounce back Saturday against the Raptors.

