Adreian Payne: Headed to China
Payne is expected to finalize a contract with the Nanjing Monkey King of the Chinese Basketball Association in the coming days, Sportando reports.
Payne inked a two-way deal with the Magic last August and appeared in five games at the NBA level before being waived in January. The 2014 first-round pick then latched on with Greek club Panathinaikos, appearing in 12 EuroLeague contests and averaging 9.9 minutes per game. He'll look to boost his stock overseas before potentially exploring opportunities to return to the NBA or G League when the CBA season concludes.
