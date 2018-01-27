Magic's Adreian Payne: Waived by Magic
Payne was waived by the Magic on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Payne has been back and forth between the Magic and their G-League affiliate this season. He averaged 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds across 8.6 minutes in five games with the team.
More News
-
Magic's Adreian Payne: Recalled from G-League•
-
Magic's Adreian Payne: Suffers fractured hand•
-
Magic's Adreian Payne: Signs two-way contract with Magic•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Grabs three boards in six minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Adreian Payne: Questionable Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...