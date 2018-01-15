Briante Weber: Waived by Rockets

Weber will be waived by the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Weber has seen action in 13 games with the Rockets while playing on a two-way deal, averaging 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 9.1 minutes. However, with the max amount of days he could potentially stay activated with the big club slowly creeping closer, Weber will be waived and then replaced by Markel Brown. If Weber can't find any interest elsewhere in the NBA right away, look for him to remain in the G-League with the hope of earning a call up later this season.