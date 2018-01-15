Briante Weber: Waived by Rockets
Weber will be waived by the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Weber has seen action in 13 games with the Rockets while playing on a two-way deal, averaging 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 9.1 minutes. However, with the max amount of days he could potentially stay activated with the big club slowly creeping closer, Weber will be waived and then replaced by Markel Brown. If Weber can't find any interest elsewhere in the NBA right away, look for him to remain in the G-League with the hope of earning a call up later this season.
More News
-
Rockets' Briante Weber: Acts as backup point guard Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Briante Weber: Called up from G-League•
-
Rockets' Briante Weber: Inks two-way deal with Houston•
-
Lakers' Briante Weber: Inks partially-guaranteed deal with Lakers•
-
Briante Weber: Waived by Hornets•
-
Hornets' Briante Weber: Staying in Charlotte•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.