Lopez recorded six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 101-89 win over Boston.

Lopez's three-point shot wasn't falling Sunday, but the seven-footer still impacted the game by grabbing 10 boards and blocking three shots -- which were both playoff highs. The veteran big man is now just 5-for-17 from deep during the postseason and hasn't connected on three since Game 3 of the first round. Regardless, if Lopez starts to find his stroke, he can put up points in a hurry like when he scored 43 points over the first two games against the Bulls.