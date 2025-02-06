Lopez finished Wednesday's 112-102 win over the Hornets with 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 30 minutes.

The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday, who was a late scratch due to left calf soreness. Lopez got Milwaukee's offense off and running, going 4-for-5 from three-point range in the first quarter. The veteran center wasn't able to maintain that level of output over the last three quarters of the game, but that's when Damian Lillard (29 points) and the returning Bobby Portis (23) were able to pace the Bucks' offense. Lopez has connected on at least three three-pointers in four of his last six outings, and since the beginning of January he has averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks over 31.6 minutes per game.